Ossiam Has $433,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 838.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $188.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

