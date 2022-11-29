Ossiam Has $418,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Ossiam raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 323.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 344.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDA opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

