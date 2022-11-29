Ossiam Has $474,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 853.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Paychex were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

