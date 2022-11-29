Ossiam Has $467,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dover were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

