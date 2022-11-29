Ossiam Makes New $420,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.40.

Hubbell stock opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $261.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

