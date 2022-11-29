Ossiam Purchases 8,400 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in FOX were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in FOX by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in FOX by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 281,041 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

