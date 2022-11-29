Ossiam Sells 1,501 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,514. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

