Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Up 1,974.0% in November

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 1,974.0% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.