Ossiam Buys Shares of 9,200 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.0 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

