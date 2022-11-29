Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $80.01 million and $2.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,489.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00677272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00256568 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00056071 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,228,816 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

