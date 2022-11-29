sUSD Market Cap Hits $45.70 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00006103 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.70 million and $10.36 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.35 or 0.07601103 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00495323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.80 or 0.30127906 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,417,297 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

