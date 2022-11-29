Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $22.38 billion and $7.26 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.35 or 0.07601103 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00495323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.80 or 0.30127906 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,370,281,472 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

