LCX Price Tops $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. LCX has a total market capitalization of $30.31 million and approximately $94,721.60 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LCX has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.35 or 0.07601103 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00495323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.80 or 0.30127906 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

