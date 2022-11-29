CML Microsystems plc (CML) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of CML Microsystems stock opened at GBX 494 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6,714.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.28. CML Microsystems has a 52 week low of GBX 332.25 ($3.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 495 ($5.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

