SLM Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SLM to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. SLM has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

