Calnex Solutions plc (CLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Calnex Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %
LON CLX opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Calnex Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 109 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £148.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,440.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.40.
Calnex Solutions Company Profile
