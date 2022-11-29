Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $581,652.78 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,489.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00464778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023124 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00119693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00838420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00677272 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00256568 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

