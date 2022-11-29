Ergo Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00008237 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $85.34 million and $704,417.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,489.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00464778 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023124 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002892 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00119693 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00838420 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00677272 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006082 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00256568 BTC.
Ergo Profile
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,835,804 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
