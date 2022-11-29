Ergo Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00008237 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $85.34 million and $704,417.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,489.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00464778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023124 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00119693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00838420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00677272 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00256568 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,835,804 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ERGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.