Theta Fuel 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.67 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $253.62 million and $6.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00076551 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061565 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009816 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023947 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.