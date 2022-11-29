Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Receives Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of Montreal reduced their price target on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.00.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$64.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$57.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.11.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,883.17.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.