AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AWF stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
