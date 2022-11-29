AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWF stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.