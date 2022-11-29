Energy Web Token (EWT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.16 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00024337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $132.16 million and $1.74 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

