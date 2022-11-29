Chainlink Price Tops $7.37 (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $7.37 or 0.00044701 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $478.18 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

