Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $329.12 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.40 and its 200 day moving average is $320.32.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

