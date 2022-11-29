Ossiam Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 82,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

