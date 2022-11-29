Ossiam Acquires 800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ossiam increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

