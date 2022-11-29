Ossiam Acquires Shares of 3,029 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.