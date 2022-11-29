Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Celanese were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CE stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

