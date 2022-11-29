Ossiam Invests $174,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 81.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CAR opened at $220.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.63.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

