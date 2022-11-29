Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $213.90 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

