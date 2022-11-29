Ossiam Cuts Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Ossiam decreased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,474 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,364,000 after acquiring an additional 149,245 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $806,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 68.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry Price Performance

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,563.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.