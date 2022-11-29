Ossiam Cuts Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Ossiam decreased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,474 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,364,000 after acquiring an additional 149,245 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $806,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 68.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.
NYSE BB opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
