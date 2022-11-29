Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Raised by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Equinix were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $662.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

