Ossiam Invests $397,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NiSource by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 118,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 65,933 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NiSource by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,125,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 325,861 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1,138.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,545 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

