Ossiam Purchases New Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $87.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.0023 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.