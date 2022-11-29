Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 8,391 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.