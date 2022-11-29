Ossiam Makes New $73,000 Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Ossiam bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($484.54) to €480.00 ($494.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on argenx from €400.00 ($412.37) to €425.00 ($438.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.14.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.85. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.2 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.