LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in LKQ were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

