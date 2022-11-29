Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.
In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
