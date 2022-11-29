Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Avalara were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Avalara by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AVLR opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

