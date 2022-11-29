Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in General Mills were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 35.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 7.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

