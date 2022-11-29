Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.