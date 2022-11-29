Ossiam Acquires 3,636 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

