Ossiam Purchases 5,350 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Ossiam grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

