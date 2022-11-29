Ossiam Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $380.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.09. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $215.27 and a twelve month high of $401.78.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
