1,349 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AerCap by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 604.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

