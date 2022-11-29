Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $721.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $636.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $934.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
