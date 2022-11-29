Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 246.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,280 shares of company stock worth $73,214,537. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:MOH opened at $326.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.