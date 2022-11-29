Ossiam Acquires Shares of 18,044 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Ossiam bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UA. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $155,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 44,334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,369,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3,117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 713,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 690,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 254.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

