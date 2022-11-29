NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 21.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 71.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,213,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after buying an additional 859,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NEO opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $36.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

