Ossiam Makes New $78,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 922.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

